Henderson Smaller Companies in Good Shape

Neil Hermon, Fund Manager of Henderson Smaller Companies Trust, says he is confident in his portfolio despite economic and political uncertainties. Find out more here…
Only Johnson/Raab Combo Guarantees Brexit | ConWoman
Ministers Planning To Release New No-Deal Warnings | Alex Wickham
Boris Johnson’s Appeal Delayed Over Judge Mrs Miliband | Sun
What Went on at That State Banquet | The Mail
The Town That Should Shame Our Politicians | Paul Embery
How to Brexit by October 31 | Matt Hancock
Only Boris Can Save Us | Sunak, Jenrick, Dowden
Leftists Dismayed at Trump Visit | Washington Times
Change Break Up Meeting Today | Guardian
Tank Man’s Lesson for the Baby-Blimpers | ConWoman
Drain the Swamp of Arrogant ‘New Elite’ | James Bartholomew
Imagine If We’d Lost D-Day | UnHerd
I’m Against Pride Marches | Laura Perrins
Tory MPs Could Begin Voting Next Thursday | Telegraph
The Image China Forgot | BBC
Ministers Planning To Release New No-Deal Warnings | Alex Wickham
Boris Johnson’s Appeal Delayed Over Judge Mrs Miliband | Sun
What Went on at That State Banquet | The Mail
The Town That Should Shame Our Politicians | Paul Embery
How to Brexit by October 31 | Matt Hancock
Only Boris Can Save Us | Sunak, Jenrick, Dowden
Leftists Dismayed at Trump Visit | Washington Times
Change Break Up Meeting Today | Guardian
Tank Man’s Lesson for the Baby-Blimpers | ConWoman
Drain the Swamp of Arrogant ‘New Elite’ | James Bartholomew
Imagine If We’d Lost D-Day | UnHerd
I’m Against Pride Marches | Laura Perrins
Tory MPs Could Begin Voting Next Thursday | Telegraph
The Image China Forgot | BBC