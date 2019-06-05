Gove’s Non-Meeting Amuses Westminster

Much merriment in Westminster over Michael Gove’s eventual non-meeting with Donald Trump that got hacks so over-excited yesterday. Guido can bring you the full sequence of events:

Monday Night

Michael Gove and Sarah Vine strike up a conversation with Donald Trump and Melania at the Queen’s State Banquet, which includes some vague talk of a potential meeting.

Sky’s Tom Rayner reports that Gove is expected to meet with Trump in a one-on-one later on Tuesday, during his executive time.

🚨🚨 Exclusive: Tory leadership hopeful Michael Gove is expected to meet President Trump one-on-one later today, according to a government source. Gove’s team say they are yet to receive formal confirmation.

I’m told the meeting was requested by President Trump’s team

Team Gove say they told Sky’s Tom Rayner that they were yet to receive formal confirmation, sounding positive despite not having heard anything from Team Trump since the night before.

Tuesday Afternoon

Trump and May press conference takes place where Trump says “I don’t know Michael.”

It becomes clear that Team Trump are not going to follow through on the pleasantries of the night before.

Gove sheepishly tells the Scottish Affairs Select Committee that he did not meet Trump yesterday and that he exchanged pleasantries with him and waffled on about kilts with the President.

Rival campaigns speculate that Gove was keen to show he that he had an equivalent status invitation from the President that Hunt, Boris and Nigel clearly had. Team Gove stress they didn’t over-spin and that Sky approached them about the meeting. That’s their story and they are sticking to it…