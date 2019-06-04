Trump’s Late Night Phone Call to Boris

Last night President Trump rang Boris Johnson to offered a meeting during his ‘executive time’ today. The former London Mayor had to turn it down in due to a Parliamentary Hustings organised by the One Nation Group of Tory MPs to which he is committed. A source close to Boris told Guido that the conversation lasted for twenty minutes, and Trump understood that Boris couldn’t pull out of his hustings. Guido understands that he said he “looked forward to catching up at a later date”… This of course means there is definitely a diary gap for Nigel Farage…

