Trump Weighs In On Tory Leadership Frontrunners

Trump knows Boris, he knows Jeremy Hunt, he says he doesn’t know Michael Gove despite being interviewed by him in 2017…

Tags:
People: / / /
June 4, 2019 at 2:45 pm

Seen Elsewhere

Sadiq Lied Over Trump Blimp Sadiq Lied Over Trump Blimp
Shock Poll Shock Poll
WHO IS BACKING WHO? WHO IS BACKING WHO?
Gove’s Pitch Gove’s Pitch