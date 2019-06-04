Tory MPs Shown Private Polling Under Different Leadership Options

Lord Tim Bell commissioned a private poll on Friday with the same panel of people that delivered The Times’ shocking Tory-Labour joint third place finish behind the LibDems and the Brexit Party. Bell got YouGov to ask the same panel if they would change their vote under different leaders. He has written to all Conservative MPs to describe the results. Guido has been leaked the crucial extract:

Bell wrote to Tory MPs

“The YouGov poll on the front page of The Times on Friday showed voting intentions in a General Election for the Conservative Party down to a paltry 19%, putting us in third place, behind both the Lib Dems and Brexit Party. But in my poll (using the same panel, on the same dates), when Boris is named as the leader, our vote benefits from the ‘Boris Bounce’, surging to 29% and putting the Conservative Party back in top place.”

Boris, Raab, and Saj turn around the Tories’ fortunes moving the party ahead. Gove and Hunt deliver put the Tories behind the LibDems on level pegging with Labour. All is not lost for the Tory Party…

UPDATE: Guido has obtained the full YouGov survey data tables. Team Boris will be very pleased with the results…