Hunt Makes Gains, Challenging Gove for Second Place

After he rolled out a raft of supporters yesterday, the battle to become the ‘Stop Boris‘ candidate hotted up this morning with Jeremy Hunt announcing two more backers, putting him within just one MP’s backing of Michael Gove. MPs will be making their minds up as to who is more likely to be able to get past the overwhelmingly Leave-backing membership…

Generously there is now a top-tier of six candidates by MP backing; Boris, Gove, Hunt, Raab, Javid, and Hancock. The others are all in single figures and saving a big recruitment drive could be wiped out as soon as nominations close if the 1922 Committee change the rules in their meeting today. They will discuss either eliminating all candidates with single figure support after the first round of voting, or raising the nomination barrier from two MPs to twelve…

View the full list here: order-order.com/backers

