Cleverly’s Concession Message to His Campaigners

Finally! An MP who can count…

Tags:
People:
June 4, 2019 at 11:50 am

Seen Elsewhere

Sadiq Lied Over Trump Blimp Sadiq Lied Over Trump Blimp
Shock Poll Shock Poll
WHO IS BACKING WHO? WHO IS BACKING WHO?
Gove’s Pitch Gove’s Pitch