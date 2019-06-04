Chuka Chucks ChUK

As Guido reported yesterday, six MPs will return to being The Independent Group, the other five plan to continue as Change UK. The splitters have split…
Confusingly Chuka will not be in ChUK, he will be a TIGger. If he wants to lead the LibDems he has until Friday to join…
UPDATE: Source says Chuka will have a “cool down” transition period before he joins the LibDems.
UPDATE II: Change UK have confirmed that Chuka Umunna, Luciana Berger, Angela Smith, Heidi Allen, Gavin Shuker, and Sarah Wollaston have all left the party. With Heidi out, Soubry is now the much diminished Change UK’s new leader..
The departing MPs have released a statement confirming their departure from the party and stretting that their “priority right now must be to provide collegiate leadership to bring people together.” Guido hopes they have better luck bringing each other together than they have with now split did at Change UK…
Read the departing MPs’ statement in full:
We are all immensely proud of the team of Change UK candidates and supporters who stepped forward to join us in making the unequivocal case for Remain in the recent EU elections. We believe Change UK boosted the campaign and turnout.
To all the newly elected MEPs who stood on an unambiguous manifesto to remain, we offer our congratulations and support as we continue fighting together for the UK to remain in the European Union.
We are very grateful to everyone who has supported us over the past four months since we left our respective political parties.
Heidi Allen, Luciana Berger, Gavin Shuker, Angela Smith, Chuka Umunna and Sarah Wollaston have made the decision to leave Change UK, returning to supporting each other as an independent grouping of MPs.
We believe that our priority right now must be to provide collegiate leadership to bring people together in the national interest. We know the landscape will continue to shift within the political environment and have concluded that by returning to sit as independents, we will be best placed to work cross party and respond flexibly. We wish our colleagues well as they continue to build Change UK.