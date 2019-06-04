Chuka Chucks ChUK

As Guido reported yesterday, six MPs will return to being The Independent Group, the other five plan to continue as Change UK. The splitters have split…

Confusingly Chuka will not be in ChUK, he will be a TIGger. If he wants to lead the LibDems he has until Friday to join…

UPDATE: Source says Chuka will have a “cool down” transition period before he joins the LibDems.

UPDATE II: Change UK have confirmed that Chuka Umunna, Luciana Berger, Angela Smith, Heidi Allen, Gavin Shuker, and Sarah Wollaston have all left the party. With Heidi out, Soubry is now the much diminished Change UK’s new leader..

The departing MPs have released a statement confirming their departure from the party and stretting that their “priority right now must be to provide collegiate leadership to bring people together.” Guido hopes they have better luck bringing each other together than they have with now split did at Change UK…

Read the departing MPs’ statement in full: