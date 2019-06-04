28% of Labour Members Voted Against Labour in Euro Elections

Fascinating polling of LabourList readers this morning, they asked Did you vote against Labour in the European elections?

28% of Labour members voted against their own party in the recent European elections, the LabourList poll of 9,286 respondents found.

The swing of traditional voters from the Tories and Labour was more pronounced than ever in the Euro elections. Ashcroft polling found that more that 53% of 2017 Conservative voters who took part in the European elections voted for the Brexit PartyThe Brexit revolution is shaking up the old parties…

Tags: ,
June 4, 2019 at 8:45 am

Seen Elsewhere

Sadiq Lied Over Trump Blimp Sadiq Lied Over Trump Blimp
Shock Poll Shock Poll
WHO IS BACKING WHO? WHO IS BACKING WHO?
Gove’s Pitch Gove’s Pitch