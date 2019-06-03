TalkRadio Fires Galloway Over Anti-Semitism

A News UK spokesperson tells Guido “talkRADIO has terminated George Galloway’s weekly show with immediate effect. As a fair and balanced news provider, talkRADIO does not tolerate anti-semitic views.”

The sacking is over his gleeful tweeting that because Spurs to Liverpool lost there would be “No Israeli flags on the cup.” The tweet was in reference to Spurs traditionally drawing a large portion of their fanbase from London’s Jewish community. Looks like Galloway let his anti-Zionist mask slip and named the Jews instead. Fancy that…

Not a shock…

