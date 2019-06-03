Boris Launches With Campaign Video

Boris has launched his digital campaign this morning to his 573,000 Twitter followers with a snazzy video of him talking to ordinary voters out in the country not just alone in Westminster. The video highlights voters who say they wouldn’t normally vote Conservative but are backing Boris as he talks about boosting core public services and cutting taxes. That’s all fine but he has to get past the MPs first…

June 3, 2019 at 9:35 am

Seen Elsewhere

Shock Poll Shock Poll
WHO IS BACKING WHO? WHO IS BACKING WHO?
Gove’s Pitch Gove’s Pitch
Farage Milkshaker Unmasked Farage Milkshaker Unmasked