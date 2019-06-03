Boris Launches With Campaign Video

Boris has launched his digital campaign this morning to his 573,000 Twitter followers with a snazzy video of him talking to ordinary voters out in the country not just alone in Westminster. The video highlights voters who say they wouldn’t normally vote Conservative but are backing Boris as he talks about boosting core public services and cutting taxes. That’s all fine but he has to get past the MPs first…
80 Labour Staff Demand Sex Harassment Action | The Times
Michael Gove’s Impertinent Candidacy | Comment Central
Climate Change And The Extinction Of Thought | John Gray
Let’s Have a Sensible Dialogue About the Donald | ConWoman
Greens Won’t Save Planet, Capitalism Will | Mark Littlewood
WTO Terms Are Better Than a Fatally Flawed Deal | Dom Raab
Trump’s Motorcade | The Mail
Secrets of Trump’s State Banquet | The Mail
Spend More Money on Schools | Boris Johnson
Gove’s Team ‘Spying on Boris Johnson’ | The Sun
Am I Underestimating Opium-Fiend Rory? | Iain Martin
MoD Pays £20,000 for SpAd Privacy Violation | Sunday Times
Public Back No Deal Boris | Mail on Sunday
Half of Tories Want Brexit Party Pact | ConservativeHome
Philip Lee No Confidence Vote Passes | ConservativeHome
