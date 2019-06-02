Who’s Backing Who: Ministers Start to Declare

As expected there were a few new declarations overnight in the Sunday papers. Liz Truss came out for Boris and Team Hunt encouraged three backers to go public. Nicky Morgan is another remainiac to come out for Gove. In the leading pack this moved Hunt ahead of Raab. Guido suspects that Team Raab put out as many names as they could early on to give their candidate a good start and extra credibility from being in the lead. Hunt and Boris on the other hand are holding back and releasing only enough names to keep them in the leading pack. Showing momentum is the aim of the game, something the Saj and Hancock it seems are finding difficult. At the back of the pack Rory Stewart added Ken Clarke to his list of supporters which puts him on level pegging with James Cleverly. So far 140 MPs have made their preferences known, some 47% of the MPs not running. Another week until nominations officially open…

UPDATE: Gauke Announces Support for Rory Stewart

UPDATE II: Sam Gyimah Enters Tory Leadership Race as Second Referendum Candidate

View the full list here: order-order.com/backers

