US Ambassador: Free Trade With the US Gives the UK Choice

“[Chlorine washed chicken] was probably the most interesting public relations campaign to ban American products that I’ve seen… We have five million Brits coming over to the US every year and I’ve never heard one complaint about anything to do with chicken.”

Tags: ,
People:
June 2, 2019 at 10:43 am

Seen Elsewhere

Shock Poll Shock Poll
WHO IS BACKING WHO? WHO IS BACKING WHO?
Gove’s Pitch Gove’s Pitch
Farage Milkshaker Unmasked Farage Milkshaker Unmasked