Khan Opposes US President’s State Visit

One rule for China, which is locking up its own citizens in concentration camps, but another for the democratically elected head of state of Britain’s closest ally…

Tags: ,
People:
June 2, 2019 at 9:42 am

Seen Elsewhere

Shock Poll Shock Poll
WHO IS BACKING WHO? WHO IS BACKING WHO?
Gove’s Pitch Gove’s Pitch
Farage Milkshaker Unmasked Farage Milkshaker Unmasked