Gauke Announces Support for Rory Stewart

In a move revealing what a block he has been in Cabinet to a cleaner Brexit, the Business Secretary David Gauke has endorsed Rory. That’s Rory ‘I Have A Lot of Views In Common With the Labour Party’ Stewart…

June 2, 2019 at 10:16 am

