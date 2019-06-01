Saturday 7-Up

This week 262,964 visitors visited 876,825 times viewing 1,390,985 pages. The top stories in order of popularity were:
- Tice Suing SNP MEP For Libel
- Brexit Party Spike Labour Attack Ad in Peterborough
- Campaigner To ‘Stop Lying In Politics’ is Lying About His Political Campaign
- Merkel Cancels Resignation, Decides Successor Not Up to Job
- The Embarrassing Anti-Boris Pitch To Raise £2 Million From Gullible Remainers
- Bad Al’s Magical Numerical Thinking
- Gove & Raab Getting Ahead in Getting Supporters Out in Open
You’re either in front of Guido, or behind…