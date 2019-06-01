Gove’s Website Launches

Gove’s website Gove2019.com has launched. The man who managed to divide the last leadership campaign he was on is standing as the “unity” candidate. Jeremy Hunt is also standing as the unity candidate, the Conservative Party is even divided on unity candidates. He’s ready to lead, are Leavers ready to forgive him for inflicting Theresa May on the party?
No Platform Me? Shame on Them | Julia Hartley Brewer
Brexit is a Triumph of Democracy | John Bolton
New Leader Urged to Make Case for Capitalism | FT
The Tory Plot Thickens | UnHerd
YouGov: Prompting for the Brexit Party | Anthony Wells
The Strangeness of Jeremy Hunt | Charles Moore
Raab’s Right, Dump the Feminist Garbage | ConWoman
Farage Has Learned From His Mistakes | Douglas Carswell
CBI Blow Their Chance to Look Beyond Brexit | Christian May
Britain’s Crisis Pales in Comparison to EU’s | Comment Central
Why I’m Backing Gove | Neil Parish MP
Leadership is BoJo’s to Lose | Iain Martin
Stop Boris Campaign Struggles to Get Traction | FT
May’s Tuition Fee Change Benefits Rich Most | Times
Lock ’Em All Up | ConWoman
Brexit is a Triumph of Democracy | John Bolton
New Leader Urged to Make Case for Capitalism | FT
The Tory Plot Thickens | UnHerd
YouGov: Prompting for the Brexit Party | Anthony Wells
The Strangeness of Jeremy Hunt | Charles Moore
Raab’s Right, Dump the Feminist Garbage | ConWoman
Farage Has Learned From His Mistakes | Douglas Carswell
CBI Blow Their Chance to Look Beyond Brexit | Christian May
Britain’s Crisis Pales in Comparison to EU’s | Comment Central
Why I’m Backing Gove | Neil Parish MP
Leadership is BoJo’s to Lose | Iain Martin
Stop Boris Campaign Struggles to Get Traction | FT
May’s Tuition Fee Change Benefits Rich Most | Times
Lock ’Em All Up | ConWoman