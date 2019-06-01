Gove’s Website Launches

Gove’s website Gove2019.com has launched. The man who managed to divide the last leadership campaign he was on is standing as the “unity” candidate. Jeremy Hunt is also standing as the unity candidate, the Conservative Party is even divided on unity candidates. He’s ready to lead, are Leavers ready to forgive him for inflicting Theresa May on the party?

Tags:
People: /
June 1, 2019 at 10:08 am

Seen Elsewhere

WHO IS BACKING WHO? WHO IS BACKING WHO?
Gove’s Pitch Gove’s Pitch
Farage Milkshaker Unmasked Farage Milkshaker Unmasked