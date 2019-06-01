Gove 2019 Website Launches

His website gove2019.com has launched. The man who managed to divide the last leadership campaign he was on, is standing as a “unity” candidate. He’s ready to lead, are Leavers ready to forgive him for inflicting Theresa May on the party?

June 1, 2019 at 10:08 am

