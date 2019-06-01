Gove 2019 Website Launches

His website gove2019.com has launched. The man who managed to divide the last leadership campaign he was on, is standing as a “unity” candidate. He’s ready to lead, are Leavers ready to forgive him for inflicting Theresa May on the party?
No Platform Me? Shame on Them | Julia Hartley Brewer
Brexit is a Triumph of Democracy | John Bolton
New Leader Urged to Make Case for Capitalism | FT
The Tory Plot Thickens | UnHerd
YouGov: Prompting for the Brexit Party | Anthony Wells
The Strangeness of Jeremy Hunt | Charles Moore
Raab’s Right, Dump the Feminist Garbage | ConWoman
Farage Has Learned From His Mistakes | Douglas Carswell
CBI Blow Their Chance to Look Beyond Brexit | Christian May
Britain’s Crisis Pales in Comparison to EU’s | Comment Central
Why I’m Backing Gove | Neil Parish MP
Leadership is BoJo’s to Lose | Iain Martin
Stop Boris Campaign Struggles to Get Traction | FT
May’s Tuition Fee Change Benefits Rich Most | Times
Lock ’Em All Up | ConWoman
