Shock Westminster Poll Puts Lib Dems First, Brexit Party Second

The latest YouGov poll for The Times is dire reading for both Labour and the Tories as significant support for the Brexit Party and the Lib Dems has not faded after the European elections in the way many had expected. The Lib Dems have seemingly finally managed to become the party of the 48%, and the Tories’ failure to take the UK out of the EU when they promised is costing them dearly. This could just be an outlier, but other recent polls make clear we’re hurtling towards an unstable time of four party politics…