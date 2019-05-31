Pete Willsman Suspended From Labour Party

Pete Willsman has now been suspended from the Labour Party after his outburst revealed this morning where he claimed that the Israeli Embassy was fuelling Labour’s anti-Semitism crisis. Labour General Secretary Jennie Formby emailed Labour NEC officers to say:

Dear all, We have received a number of complaints, including from NEC members, about Peter Willsman’s latest comments, as reported on LBC this morning. I am writing to let you know that we took the decision earlier this morning to administratively suspend Peter, pending disciplinary action. Kind regards

Jennie

Willsman can’t attend NEC meetings while he’s suspended from the party but he’s still officially a member of Labour’s ruling body. What are the chances he ends up straight back on the NEC as soon as his suspension is lifted…