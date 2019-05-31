Pete Willsman Facing Fresh Calls to Resign After ‘Israeli Embassy’ Outburst

Thoroughly disgraced Labour NEC member Pete Willsman is facing fresh calls to resign after LBC’s Theo Usherwood unveiled a recording of Willsman ranting about the “Israeli Embassy”. Willsman claimed the Israeli embassy had been deliberately whipping up anti-Semitism claims to attack Labour and had “organised” 68 rabbis to complain about “severe” anti-Semitism within Labour. Yet another incident for the EHRC to investigate…

Wes Streeting has called on Willsman to resign and face disciplinary action immediately, warning that “his views have been known and tolerated by those at the top of the Party for too long.” His call has been reinforced by Welsh AM and former Labour NEC member Alun Davies who says he “witnessed it at first hand on the NEC. It is appalling”. Which Blairite will Labour purge next to try to push it off the news cycle?

UPDATE: Several more Labour MPs have joined the calls for Willsman to go, including Owen Smith, Stella Creasy, Margaret Hodge and Kevin Barron…