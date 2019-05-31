Corbyn’s Wife Gloated Over Alastair Campbell’s Expulsion

Jeremy Corbyn’s wife Laura Alvarez keeps a notoriously low profile, in an era of wannabe PMs flaunting their spouses Alvarez is almost invisible. However her usual discretion hasn’t stopped her sharing her views about Alastair Campbell’s expulsion on Facebook. Under a post shared by a former John McDonnell adviser greeting Campbell’s demise with “Good riddance!” Alvarez commented:

And in a Corbynista Facebook group she commented under an unrelated Skwawkbox article (attacking Tom Watson):

Not surprising Bad Al believes his expulsion was more about ideology than just enforcing the Labour rulebook…

H/t @magnitsky