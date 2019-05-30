SNP MEP Refuses to Back Down after Tice’s Legal Threat

Yesterday Brexit Party Chairman Richard Tice issued a legal letter to SNP MEP Alyn Smith giving him the deadline of noon today to public apologise. He missed the deadline. Guido understands that Smith is relying on the fact that you cannot libel political parties. The Brexit Party are adamant that the SNP politician slandered the name of its chairman, and will be pursuing the case. They’re ready to hit back hard…

Tags:
People: /
May 30, 2019 at 2:49 pm

Seen Elsewhere

WHO IS BACKING WHO? WHO IS BACKING WHO?
Gove’s Pitch Gove’s Pitch
Farage Milkshaker Unmasked Farage Milkshaker Unmasked