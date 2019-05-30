Saj Finds His Social Media Funny Bone

Not to be out done by japes from Cleverly at Rory’s expense, Sajid Javid’s campaign has scheduled some fun on the grid at Raab’s expense. They are finding social media mojo interacting with other users and making self deprecating jokes (and a slight hit at competitor Raab). This comes on the day that Cleverly delivered a comedy video and Matt Hancock has been bouncing up stairs to deliver a Hashtag Hancock Hug. The social media success from Rory Stewart has clearly made everyone else up their game…