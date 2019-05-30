Rory on Opium

The Tory leadership race’s resident gap yah kid opened up on his experience smoking opium in Iran this morning. He sad it was a “very stupid mistake” and he “shouldn’t have done it.” A delicious mistake, so easy to make….

The ASI’s Daniel Pryor has been quick out of the blocks with a response:

“Over 12,000 Brits are in prison for drug offences, but it’s one rule for politicians and another for the rest of us. Rory Stewart’s opium experience is nothing new – countless senior politicians have admitted to using illicit drugs, but this hasn’t translated into a sensible approach to drug policy… Politicians should spend less time apologising for taking drugs and more time sensibly regulating them.”

Quite.