Raab Releases Moving Video on Labour’s Anti-Semitism Shame

In the video he says

“There was not so long ago a shared understanding about the parameters of civilised debate and about tolerance. In recent times, this once great party has become a stain on our country. I am talking about the inaction when a small minority of members and even their own MPs are caught saying terrible things that go beyond the bounds of tolerant debate.

You would be surprised at how many British people take this personally. My father grew up knowing that most of his family had been systematically murdered for no other reason that they were Jews. He grasped the opportunities and embraced the tolerance that our great country offers, but he never forgot what happened to his family.

There are certain things that should stand above party political divides. I think if you look at the evidence Jeremy Corbyn and John McDonnell have shown they won’t stand up for that ideal. I believe all parties must preserve the free and tolerant democracy that I know from my own family’s experience we are lucky to have in this country.”