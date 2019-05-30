What Porn Sites Will Look Like From July 15

Theresa May may have failed to get Brexit through but at least she’ll still be leaving behind a momentous legacy – banning plastic straws and blocking porn sites. Guido brings you the pictures you don’t want to see – what adult websites in the UK will look like after the Porn Laws come in on 15th July:

It’s not like there’s been a spate of large-scale personal data breaches over recent years which could cause any issues with linking people’s individual ‘browsing’ habits with specific user IDs. Nor will there be hundreds of scammers waiting in the wings to set up fake websites to steal gullible punters’ credit card details. Tech-savvy teenagers will simply get round it with VPNs, it’s older users who are more likely to end up in a sticky situation. Or not…

H/t Continental Telegraph

Tags:
May 30, 2019 at 1:44 pm

Tech News Links



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Dr Alexander Kogan, the app developer who originally harvested the Facebook data, said…

“I think what Cambridge Analytica has tried to sell is magic and made claims this is incredibly accurate and it tells you everything there is to tell about you. But I think the reality is it’s not that. If you sit down and you really work through the statistics and you think what does a correlation of point three means, those claims quickly fall apart. And that’s something any person with a statistical background can go and do.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.