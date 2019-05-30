What Porn Sites Will Look Like From July 15

Theresa May may have failed to get Brexit through but at least she’ll still be leaving behind a momentous legacy – banning plastic straws and blocking porn sites. Guido brings you the pictures you don’t want to see – what adult websites in the UK will look like after the Porn Laws come in on 15th July:

It’s not like there’s been a spate of large-scale personal data breaches over recent years which could cause any issues with linking people’s individual ‘browsing’ habits with specific user IDs. Nor will there be hundreds of scammers waiting in the wings to set up fake websites to steal gullible punters’ credit card details. Tech-savvy teenagers will simply get round it with VPNs, it’s older users who are more likely to end up in a sticky situation. Or not…

H/t Continental Telegraph