Phillip Lee Makes Final Plea to Bracknell Tories Ahead of No Confidence Vote

Tory second referendum campaigner Phillip Lee is facing the music at a Special General Meeting of Bracknell Conservative Association this Saturday morning, they will vote on a no confidence motion in him. Except that Lee won’t even be there himself, he issued a shouty press release a couple of weeks ago dismissing it as “entryism”, accusing “a narrow group that seeks to destroy the Conservative Party from within” of trying to “intimidate” him into changing his Brexit position, and even telling his supporters not to attend the meeting either. That’s one way to rally support…

Dr Lee now appears to have realised that wasn’t a particularly good strategy and sent a lengthy email lovebombing all the local Tory members today. He even claims “I have never voted to stop Brexit” while giving an impressively slippery defence of his support for a second referendum. Bad Al Campbell would be proud:

“the only realistic way of healing the country and giving the Conservative party a fighting chance – a confirmatory referendum on a final deal to leave the EU, versus remaining as full members. This is not a way of delaying Brexit – I have always said that the final deal put to the people should be agreed with the EU and deliverable the day after the referendum. On the contrary, it is a way of bringing Brexit, one way or another, to a conclusion.”

Lee literally founded the hapless Tory People’s Vote campaign, needless to say local Tory members are not impressed with his last-minute attempts to spin it as something completely innocuous now. One tells Guido “the general view is that he doesn’t have a f***ing clue”…

Local members are also unimpressed with his attempts to blame entryism, they say many of the people unhappy with Lee have been members for fifteen years or more. Association Chairman Gerry Barber has emailed local members to inform them that only people who have been members for three months or more are entitled to vote. Interestingly he is not planning to reveal the precise vote tallies, only whether the no confidence motion passes or not…

Lee still throws a few red herrings out there to try to pre-emptively undermine the result, he repeats his message that his supporters need not attend, before urging them to vote for him after all in the very same paragraph “if you do, however, happen to be there.” Even if the no confidence vote succeeds, as it did with Dominic Grieve, this doesn’t deselect Lee directly – that would need to be done by a separate deselection vote. Looks like Phillip Lee might be getting his “confirmatory referendum” after all…

Read the letter in full below: