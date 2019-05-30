1922 Committee to Discuss Leadership Rule Change on Tuesday

The 1922 Committee are seriously considering a change to the way in which candidates are nominated – Guido understands it’s on the agenda for Tuesday’s 1922 Committee Executive meeting. It is widely felt that the number of contenders is simply too large, with many not seriously standing for the role of Prime Minister but just to boost their profiles in the hunt for Cabinet jobs in the new administration. Some members of the Executive will informally meet on Monday to sketch out options…

Currently, in order to become an officially nominated candidate all that is needed is a proposer and a seconder. The rule change being discussed is potentially adding an extra requirement of around ten registered backers as a higher bar to weed out the no-hopers. As things stand that would only allow six of the fifteen candidates Guido is tracking to be nominated…