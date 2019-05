Johnathan Isaby has taken our spreadsheet list combined with ConHome’s and divided up the support along Leaver/Remainer lines. John Rentoul has kindly charted it for us. Hunt and Gove are the candidates of mainly Remainers, Boris and Raab of mainly Leavers. No Leave backing MP supports Hancock. Esther McVey has the most evenly balanced support from Leavers and Remainers so far…