Tice Suing SNP MEP For Libel

Brexit Party Chairman Richard Tice has issued a legal letter to SNP MEP Alyn Smith, for calling the party “a money laundering front” on live television. They demand that by midday tomorrow Smith must issue the following (surprisingly reserved) statement otherwise High Court proceedings will be brought “for appropriate relief”:

“On 27 May 2019 I was interviewed by Sky News. In that interview I stated that the Brexit Party and by implication its Chairman, Richard Tice, were involved in money laundering. Having reflected upon this, I am happy to state that in fact I do not have any evidence to support this allegation. I spoke in the heat of the moment and did not give proper consideration to the implications of what I was saying. Neither the Brexit Party nor Mr Tice are involved in money laundering. I am happy to set the record straight “

Big oops from the SNP. Other mouthy FBPErs would do well to take note…

