Saj Spiked ‘Clean Campaign Pledge’ Stitch-Up

It turns out Raab and Hancock’s disingenuous Tory Leadership ‘Clean Campaign Pledge‘ was never originally meant to have three signatures on it at all. Guido understands that Team Saj only got tipped-off about the pledge a matter of minutes before it was published and was able to quickly tweet his support immediately after the story was published. Team Saj say they rang round the other campaigns to tip them off too, not one campaign that Guido has spoken to was contacted directly before the pledge went live. You know your stitch-up’s going well when the only other signatory is now trying to distance themselves from it…