Raab Backs Boris

Dominic Raab has come out for Boris in his new absurd court case brought by a man who wants to overturn the referendum result. Speaking to ITV News he said:

“I do worry a little bit about the timing of this, as a private prosecution, and the sense that the cut and thrust democratic debate ought to b decided by your viewers rather than in court, and I think in order to preserve free speech and democratic debate, that’s something we should all look very carefully and consider.”

Where will other leadership contenders stand..?

UPDATE: Matt Hancock and Michael Gove (who’s also used the £350 million figure on a number of occasions) have both criticised the court case. No word yet from the others…

However people voted in the Referendum, we shouldn’t have courts judging on political debates. Let’s have robust debate to test arguments – and keep courts out of politics — Matt Hancock (@MattHancock) May 29, 2019