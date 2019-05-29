Raab Backs Boris

Dominic Raab has come out for Boris in his new absurd court case brought by a man who wants to overturn the referendum result. Speaking to ITV News he said:

“I do worry a little bit about the timing of this, as a private prosecution, and the sense that the cut and thrust democratic debate ought to b decided by your viewers rather than in court, and I think in order to preserve free speech and democratic debate, that’s something we should all look very carefully and consider.”

Where will other leadership contenders stand..?

UPDATE: Matt Hancock and Michael Gove (who’s also used the £350 million figure on a number of occasions) have both criticised the court case. No word yet from the others…

Tags:
People: /
May 29, 2019 at 4:34 pm

Seen Elsewhere

WHO IS BACKING WHO? WHO IS BACKING WHO?
Gove’s Pitch Gove’s Pitch
Farage Milkshaker Unmasked Farage Milkshaker Unmasked