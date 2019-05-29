Leavers in the Lead With Tory Members

The latest ConservativeHome leadership survey is out and it’s largely as you were from last month. Brexiteers are still the clear favourites among the Tory membership, occupying all the first four slots. Gove has partially closed the gap to Raab while there’s been a #SurgeForSteve in fourth place. Rory Stewart’s selfie antics have helped him take the top Remain spot off Jeremy Hunt who slips back from fourth to sixth. A reinvigorated Esther McVey has also received a small boost, she’s the last candidate to beat ‘other’…

It’s bad luck for the rest of the pack – Cleverly, Javid, Leadsom, Mordaunt and Hancock all score sub-3%. Outside bets Malthouse, Brady and Harper don’t even clock 1%…