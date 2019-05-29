Corbynista Councillor: Kick Them All Out

Corbynista Councillor Sakina Sheikh had the tricky job of defending Labour’s double standards over the expulsion of Alastair Campbell on All Out Politics this morning. When challenged by Andrew Cooper about Labour grandees like Charles Clarke, Bob Ainsworth, Anji Hunter, and Lance Price who all publicly said they also did not vote for the Labour Party, but are yet to face expulsion, she doubled down:

“They will be [expelled]… If they have said publicly that they have supported another candidate of another party in the elections, the rulebook is black and white so I have no doubt that that will be the next steps.”

Over to you, Labour Compliance Office…