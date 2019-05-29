Conservative Muslim Forum Chair Voted Lib Dem

Mohammed Amin, Chair of the Conservative Muslim Forum, has today hit the headlines by telling TalkRADIO that he would resign from the party if Boris became leader and endorsing Rory Stewart instead. Funny that he’s suddenly being less vocal about the other endorsement he’s been making over the last few weeks – Amin has been proudly declaring his support for the Liberal Democrats, even boasting about voting for them by post. If CCHQ follow their Heseltine precedent, it looks like he won’t have to face the choice of whether to resign after all…