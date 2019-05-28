Raab First Out of Blocks With Official Campaign Website

Dominic Raab has carried on his early momentum by becoming the first candidate out of the blocks with his own campaign website. Raab has the opposite problem to Boris, he needs to build up momentum early on and hope he can maintain it to have a chance of getting through to the final two. DominicRaab2019 sets a high bar for the other candidates with a shiny, professional design. Tory MP Sir Henry Bellingham is credited as the website’s promoter, he’s now Raab’s Campaign Chairman…

Raab’s big pitch is on the idea of “fairer Britain” – it’s the tagline on his website and his new political ad. Aficionados of political ads may spot the similarities between Raab’s new campaign video and Vote Leave’s 2016 output – Guido hears Team Raab are planning to go big on video content over the next few weeks. The video is slick but the delivery could use a bit more passion if Raab is going to go all the way…