Malthouse Joins Tory Leadership Fray

In case the Tory leadership race wasn’t crowded enough already, Housing Minister Kit Malthouse has become the tenth Tory MP to officially join the contest, out of a field of some 15 contenders so far. He’s already got two supporters in far less time than it took Rory Stewart to find one…

Malthouse’s problem is that the Brexit compromise plan named after him is more well known than he is, he tells The Sun:

“All the leadership candidates talk about the need for unity, but I’m the only one who got off my backside to make it happen. I gather that most of them are running on a variation of my plan. That’s what made me think I would be the person to deliver it.”

Kit shrewd and nobody’s fool, however he only entered Parliament in 2015 after serving as one of Boris’s Deputy Mayors, the obvious motivation is that he is simply running to gain profile and promotion rather than having a serious tilt at No 10. The problem with so many people trying the “Liam Fox Strategy” is that it only worked when there was just one person doing it…