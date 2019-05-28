James Cleverly Jumps In Leadership Race

James Cleverly will officially announce he is standing to be Tory Party leader this afternoon, just as a flashy website encouraging MPs to back the popular former Deputy Chairman of the party appeared online. So far he has one supporter…
Ian Leslie says…
“Rory Stewart is the new Ruth Davidson – the Tory who appeals to everyone except Tories.”