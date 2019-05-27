Esther McVey Goes for Clean Brexit

Esther McVey is not beating around the bush, she’s going for a full, no deal, clean Brexit:

“The EU elections were the worst national election results ever for the Conservative Party. The message from our voters is clear – we must leave the EU on 31st October with a clean break, nothing else will wash now. People saying we need a Brexit policy to bring people together are misreading the situation. That is clearly not possible. We need to deliver on the referendum result with a clean break and then we bring people together by how we govern the country outside the EU.”

Nothing else will wash she says…