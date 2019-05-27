Esther McVey Goes for Clean Brexit

Esther McVey is not beating around the bush, she’s going for a full, no deal, clean Brexit:

“The EU elections were the worst national election results ever for the Conservative Party. The message from our voters is clear – we must leave the EU on 31st October with a clean break, nothing else will wash now. People saying we need a Brexit policy to bring people together are misreading the situation. That is clearly not possible. We need to deliver on the referendum result with a clean break and then we bring people together by how we govern the country outside the EU.”

Nothing else will wash she says…

Quote of the Day

Liz Truss on the next Tory leader…

“In order to command public trust we need someone who has backed Brexit from the start, because of the situation we’re in now.”

