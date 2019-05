Rough breakdown from above is that two thirds of the Brexit Party’s voters came from the Tories, a seventh from Labour. Labour also haemorrhaged votes to the Greens and LibDems. Problems for both Labour and the Tories look daunting. The comentariat is already looking for another referendum, which is unlikely to be decisive. If instead the Tories elect a proper Brexiteer we could be out for Halloween…

