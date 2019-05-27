Bad Al’s Magical Numerical Thinking

Alastair Campbell is going for a repeat of his 2010 performance when he toured the studios arguing, most famously with Adam Boulton, that Gordon Brown should stay in Downing Street as Prime Minister because the Tories had not really won. Al’s now arguing, after saying he voted LibDem because Labour weren’t anti-Brexit enough, that if you add up all the remain supporting parties’ votes, remain won. Despite the Brexit Party clearly and obviously winning. The clue is in the name.

The remainstream Times is in peak Pravda-mode:

We can argue about whether Labour is or isn’t a pro-Brexit party. However in their own campaign literature the LibDems said Labour were a pro-Brexit party, Greens and Change UK also said Labour were a pro-Brexit party, even the party’s Deputy Leader said they were pro-Brexit. Bad Al himself voted LibDem because he thought they were not anti-Brexit enough for him!

The Conservative Party, which ran on the slogan that they were “the only party which can deliver Brexit” is somehow not counted by The Times as a Leave party. Laughable.