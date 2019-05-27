Delusional Democracy

This is an absolute classic of the “we only lost in one version of reality” genre. That version of objective reality being the one that can count votes. According to the Green Party’s Siân Berry, if you add up all the votes of the parties that lost, they won. If Bad Al is a “weapon of mass delusion”, what is Siân?

Tags:
People:
May 27, 2019 at 3:40 pm

Seen Elsewhere



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Liz Truss on the next Tory leader…

“In order to command public trust we need someone who has backed Brexit from the start, because of the situation we’re in now.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
WHO IS BACKING WHO? WHO IS BACKING WHO?
Gove’s Pitch Gove’s Pitch
Farage Milkshaker Unmasked Farage Milkshaker Unmasked