Shami Chakrabarti Threatens Immediate No Confidence Vote

Shadow Attorney General Shami Chakrabarti says an immediate vote of no confidence in an incoming Tory leader would be a “very good idea”, which presumably means that Corbyn will prevaricate about it for several weeks before doing it too late and failing. It would at least force posturing Tory Remainers like Phil Hammond to make up their minds whether they truly think no deal is worse than a Marxist Government…
