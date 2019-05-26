Raab’s in the Lead with Public Pledges by MPs

Raab is up by 5 backers today, spamming works! Tory MPs publicly backing candidates, (change) from this morning

Dominic Raab 20 (+5)

Michael Gove 19 (+3)

Boris Johnson 15 (+1)

Jeremy Hunt 14 (-)

Sajid Javid 8 (-)

Matt Hancock 6 (+1)

Esther McVey 5 (-)

Mark Harper 3 (-1)

Andrea Leadsom 2 (-)

Guido’s lists are compiled from those who have advocated publicly for a candidate. At this early stage it should not be taken as a guide to likely support levels. Here’s who seems to be backing who so far – full spreadsheet order-order.com/backers:

