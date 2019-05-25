Saturday 7-Up

This week 288,876 visitors visited 984,737 times viewing 1,565,802 pages. The top stories in order of popularity were:
- Farage Milkshake Thrower Unmasked
- Theresa May Resignation Watch: Live Updates
- Charity Policy Head Wants Farage Attacked With Acid
- European Parliament Projection
- “Led By Donkeys” Unmasked as Greenpeace Campaigners
- Theresa May Backs Vote on Second Referendum
- People’s Vote Accept Offshore Donation in Euros From Vladimir Putin
